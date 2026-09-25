Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday (September 25, 2026) called on opposition parties to boycott elections if they believe the electoral process is being rigged. He argued that continuing to participate in such elections only lends legitimacy to the process and creates an “illusion” that the polls are free and fair.
In a post on X, Dipke said opposition parties could not claim that elections were being rigged while continuing to participate in them.
“Yes, elections are being rigged. But when you continue to participate in rigged elections, you legitimise these elections and help maintain the illusion that they are free and fair,” he said.
For opposition:— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 25, 2026
Yes, elections are being rigged. But when you continue to participate in rigged elections, you legitimise these elections and help maintain the illusion that they are free and fair.
Maybe you keep contesting because you fear that if you don’t, you will stop…
Dipke questioned whether opposition parties continued to contest elections out of fear that boycotting them could result in their political disappearance.
“Maybe you keep contesting because you fear that if you don’t, you will stop existing. But what kind of existence are you trying to protect when votes are being stolen, your MLAs and MPs are being poached, and your parties are being split?” he said.
“This is not political survival. You are simply trying to stay alive in a system that can weaken you, split your party or take away your elected representatives whenever it wants. How long can you survive like this?” Mr. Dipke asked.
He also alleged that opposition parties raise concerns over alleged election rigging selectively, depending on the state or political party involved.
“And you cannot talk about election rigging only when it happens in states that matter to you and remain silent when it happens elsewhere. If elections are being rigged, it should matter regardless of the state or which party is affected,” the CJP convener said. “You cannot keep saying the game is rigged while continuing to play it. Your participation is the only thing that gives these rigged elections legitimacy,” he claimed.
The CJP founder on Thursday (September 24) demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and warned of a “Jantar Mantar 2.0” protest if his demand was not accepted.
The remarks came a day after The Indian Express reported on Wednesday (September 23) that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times in the previous 10 months over decisions and orders of the Election Commission. These included matters related to the addition, deletion and restoration of voters, as well as changes to the voter registration process.
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