Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Stop contesting rigged polls': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke asks Opposition parties amid ECI ‘dissent’ row

'Stop contesting rigged polls': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke asks Opposition parties amid ECI ‘dissent’ row

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged opposition parties to boycott elections if they believe polls are being rigged, arguing that continued participation legitimises the process.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 12:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
'Stop contesting rigged polls': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke asks Opposition parties amid ECI ‘dissent’ row
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Stop contesting rigged polls': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke asks Opposition parties amid ECI ‘dissent’ row
2
3
4
5