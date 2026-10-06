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Stop ‘daily drama’ over constitutional institutions, Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi, Congress over CEC protest

Rijiju further said that politics in the country had changed and that merely belonging to a particular political family would no longer guarantee political success.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Stop ‘daily drama’ over constitutional institutions, Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi, Congress over CEC protest
Image Credit: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (IANS)

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