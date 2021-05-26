Stop Ramdev's 'misinformation campaign' on COVID-19 vaccination, IMA appeals to PM Modi

New Delhi: The disgruntled Indian Medical Association (IMA) has now shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing him to put a stop to the "misinformation campaign on vaccination by Ramdev". Taking a sharp note of the yog guru's recent remarks, the association has asked the prime minister to take "appropriate action (against Ramdev) under charges of sedition".

In the letter, IMA said it would like to "painfully" bring to notice a video which is in circulation in social media where the guru has claimed that about 10,000 doctors have died in spite of taking both the doses of (COVID-19) vaccine and lakhs of people have died due to allopathic medicine".

"Indian Medical Association is proactively spearheading your commitment to enforcing vaccination to all above 18 years, as the tool to overcome the corona pandemic. When you initiated the vaccine rollout, IMA leaders across the country stood first to get the vaccine and by this dispelled the vaccine hesitancy," IMA said in its letter.

READ IMA'S LETTER HERE:

It added that members of the modern medicine professionals follow the guidelines and protocols issued by the Union health ministry through ICMR or the national task force in the treatment offered to millions of people.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand chapter of the IMA – the apex body of Indian doctors, has slapped a Rs 1,000 crore defamation notice on Ramdev for his controversial remarks about allopathy, scientific medicine and their use in treating COVID-19.

On Saturday, the IMA had said that Ramdev claimed allopathy is 'stupid science' and medicines such as remdesivir, faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients. The association had cited a video circulating on social media.

The doctors' body also quoted Ramdev as saying that 'lakhs of patients have died after taking allopathic medicines'. Though, these remarks have been denied by the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust.