Stop reservation benefits to Hindus who convert to Christianity, VHP urges Centre

Jaipur: Vishwa Hindu Parishad, on Wednesday (October 19, 2022) urged the Centre to eliminate the benefit of reservation for Hindus who convert to Christianity. According to VHP national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari, those who have converted to Christianity are still using their Hindu names and credentials in documents and benefiting from the reservation accorded to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

“The central government should make a plan and do a survey to ensure that those people who are from the SC and ST community and adopted Christianity don't get the reservation benefits,” he said.

Tiwari said, “his organisation will undertake an awareness campaign on the issue in the coming days. Prabhat Sharma, a local spokesperson of the VHP, said there are many cases where people belonging to SC and ST categories adopted Christianity but did not change names and other credentials. Based on these documents, they are getting reservation.”

