Stop spewing venom and do something constructive for nation: IAF pilot's wife to social media warriors

NASHIK: The wife of a deceased Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot has urged the social media 'warriors' to show some restraint and not whip up sentiments over the India-Pakistan tensions.

Sending an important message to the 'social media warriors', the wife of Squadron Leader Ninad Mandavgane, who was among the seven who were killed in Mi 17 chopper crash in J&K's Budgam earlier this week, has asked social media warriors to not spew venom and do something constructive for the country.

A video of Ninad's wife Vijeta Mandavgane has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen appealing to the countrymen to not whip up their sentiments.

Appealing to war mongerers on social media, the late IAF pilot's wife said, "By 'fighting' on social media nothing will be achieved. If you have so much courage, then go and fight on the border.''

Vijeta also appealed for peace between the two nuclear-powered neighbours – India and Pakistan.

"The consequences of war are dangerous. We don't want war...not a single person should die...it all should stop," she said in the viral video.

Talking about her husband, Vijeta said Ninad wasn't only a good officer but a great citizen as well.

On the mood of the nation, Vijeta said a lot was happening on social media and on TV. She said people were raising slogans and adding to the tensions.

"Armymen deployed on jobs aren't reading your 'zindabad, murdabad' slogans," Vijeta said.

Vijeta suggested that if people really want to do something for Ninad and other martyrs, they should ensure that one member of the family joins armed forces.

IAF pilot Ninad was cremated with full military honours at Nashik's Amardham Crematorium. He was given 21-gun salute and chants of 'Shahid Ninad Amar Rahe' filled the air.

He is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter Nia.

33-year-old Ninad was commissioned in Air Force's helicopter wing in December 2009.