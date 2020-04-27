Stop using rapid test kits for COVID-19 from 2 Chinese firms: ICMR advises states

New Delhi: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday (April 27) issued revised advisory to state governments regarding Rapid Antibody Blood tests. The ICMR asked them to stop using Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon diagnostics kits.

The latest ICMR advisory issued to states stated that "RT-PCR throat/nasal sweat test is the best use for diagnosis of COViD-19. RT-PCR test detects the virus early and is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual."

It said that several states have procured antibody test kits on their demand, ICMR has also provided these kits with clear instructions that they are to be used only for surveillance purposes. Some states have raised issues regarding their performances during the testing exercise that they have undertaken.

ICMR has also "evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon in field conditions. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite the early promise of good performance for surveillance purpose."

Notably, the total number of people infected with coronavirus is 27,892, while people under active medical supervision are 20,835, said the health ministry, adding that in the last 24 hours, there have been 48 deaths, 381 recoveries, and 1,396 positive COVID-19 cases.

The ministry said that the total number of deaths stands now at 872, while 6,184 people have been cured, with a recovery rate of 22.17 per cent.