NEW DELHI: As India strides towards digital governance and smarter public safety frameworks, the role of Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) has become increasingly vital in the surveillance industry. More than a hallmark of quality, STQC certification is a stringent, multi-layered process designed to test the security and integrity of surveillance products.

Administered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), STQC certification focuses on two critical dimensions: security testing and supply chain verification. Security testing assesses a system's resilience to cyber threats and unauthorized access, while supply chain verification ensures compliance with the Ministry of Home Affairs' Public Procurement Order (PPO) guidelines for essential security equipment. Together, these evaluations form a bulwark against vulnerabilities in systems that protect critical infrastructure, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

"The surveillance sector is no longer just about watching: it's about securing data, networks, and national interests," said Aditya Khemka, Managing Director of CP PLUS. The emphasis on STQC certification reflects the government's push to create a self-reliant, secure digital infrastructure under initiatives like Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Khemka also echoed the urgency of compliance. "Compliance is no longer optional. As India pushes toward digitally integrated governance and smarter public safety, systems that don't meet standards simply don't make the cut," he said. "Choosing STQC-certified surveillance isn't just a strategic move; it's a responsible one."

With rising cyberattacks and geopolitical tensions, stakeholders across public and private sectors are viewing STQC certification not just as a quality check, but as a national imperative. As India builds smarter cities and more connected ecosystems, STQC stands as a critical gatekeeper of trust and security.