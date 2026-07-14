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India lodges strong protest with Iran, condemns killing of Indian seafarer in Strait of Hormuz attacks

India strongly condemned attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz, summoning Iran's envoy after an Indian sailor was tragically killed.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
India lodges strong protest with Iran, condemns killing of Indian seafarer in Strait of Hormuz attacks
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