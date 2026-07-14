/India lodges strong protest with Iran, condemns killing of Indian seafarer in Strait of Hormuz attacks

India on Tuesday issued a blistering condemnation following targeted military strikes on two commercial vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The attacks resulted in the tragic death of an Indian seafarer and left ten other Indian nationals wounded, triggering a sharp diplomatic escalation between New Delhi and Tehran.
In a strongly worded official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed deep distress over the operations, labeling them unprovoked "acts of violence" that fundamentally jeopardize the safety of international maritime navigation.
Moving swiftly to register its anger, the Indian government summoned the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to the MEA headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.
Indian diplomats lodged a formal, high-level protest, demanding accountability for the safety of civilian workers caught in the crossfire of the rapidly expanding West Asian conflict. The MEA reiterated that civilian crew members must never become tactical targets in regional geopolitical warfare.
The targeted commercial tankers, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, were transiting the volatile chokepoint with a combined crew of 46 personnel, including 30 Indian nationals. The MEA detailed the casualties sustained during the strikes:
MT Al Bahiyah: Had 12 Indian nationals on board. One Indian seafarer was killed instantly on impact, and another sustained moderate injuries.
MT Mombasa: Manned by 18 Indian crew members. Nine Indian sailors suffered shrapnel and blast-related injuries, with medical teams classifying two as severely wounded.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the Ministry of External Affairs stated, confirming that Indian consular offices are actively coordinating emergency medical evacuations and repatriation protocols.
The latest naval confrontation occurs at a precarious time, coming just hours after the US administration ordered a sweeping naval embargo on Iranian ports and instituted a 20% cargo fee on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
New Delhi sharply warned that utilizing global maritime chokepoints as active combat theaters threatens international commerce, supply chains, and global energy infrastructure. The Strait of Hormuz remains the world's most critical maritime corridor, handling a significant percentage of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) transits.
Expressing grave concern over the collapsing security situation in West Asia, India appealed to all global powers to de-escalate hostilities before the maritime crisis spirals into an uncontrollable regional war.
"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease in order that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, can be restored at the earliest," the MEA statement concluded.
New Delhi reiterated its long-standing stance on the conflict, calling for an immediate cessation of violence and urging both Washington and Tehran to abandon unilateral military actions in favor of urgent dialogue and diplomatic stabilisation.
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