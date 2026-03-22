Strait of Hormuz disruption could hit India's LPG supplies, refined product markets more severe than crude oil markets: Report

According to a report by PL Capital, any disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz could pose serious risks to India’s energy security, particularly affecting LPG supplies. The report also noted that such disruptions are likely to have a greater impact on refined petroleum products than on crude oil.

"The ongoing disruption around the Strait of Hormuz is expected to create a much more severe imbalance in refined product markets than in crude oil markets," it said.

The report emphasised that damage to refining infrastructure, along with logistical constraints, could restrict the supply of products such as diesel, gasoline, LPG, and jet fuel.

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"Refinery outages, infrastructure damage, and logistical constraints will likely cause a prolonged shortage of refined products such as diesel, gasoline, LPG, and jet fuel," the report added.

The report noted that the global oil market remains susceptible to supply disruptions given the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for a substantial share of the world’s oil trade.

"Iran's influence over the Strait of Hormuz is often viewed as 'nuclear-level leverage', given that the chokepoint carries roughly ~20 per cent of global oil flows," the report noted.

For India, the risk is particularly high due to its dependence on energy imports from the Middle East.

"India is particularly vulnerable to the current disruption due to its dependence on Middle Eastern LPG. 50-60 per cent of India's LPG imports transit via the Strait of Hormuz," the report said.

The report further cautioned that any disruption to these supply flows could lead to a shortage in the domestic LPG market.

"With import flows disrupted, India is facing a severe LPG supply crunch, which is politically sensitive given the high share of household consumption," it said.

It added that India's crude oil reserves provide only a limited cushion in case of a prolonged disruption.

"India has around ~160 million barrels of crude storage, translating to roughly 15-20 days of buffer," the report noted.

The report also pointed out that alternative supply options may be restricted because of logistical challenges and security concerns along other shipping routes.

"Flows through the Red Sea and Suez Canal are increasing but remain constrained due to narrow logistics capacity and continued security risks," it said.

According to the report, even if the situation improves, restoring normal fuel supply flows could take longer because refining infrastructure typically takes more time to restart.

"Refining recovery will likely take significantly longer... only after domestic markets stabilise can export flows normalise, suggesting a prolonged recovery period for global product markets," it added.



With inputs from ANI...