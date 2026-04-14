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NewsIndiaHormuz to Noida: How the global oil supply crisis is triggering an industrial squeeze in the NCR
STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Hormuz to Noida: How the global oil supply crisis is triggering an industrial squeeze in the NCR

As the Strait of Hormuz blockade fractures global supply chains, Noida’s industrial hubs face a "double whammy" of surging logistics costs and a 5.6% drop in blue-collar labour participation. Explore how India’s 87% oil dependency is hitting the factory floor.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Hormuz to Noida: How the global oil supply crisis is triggering an industrial squeeze in the NCRHow the global oil supply crisis is triggering an industrial squeeze in the NCR.

The increasing tension within the Strait of Hormuz located thousands of miles away is now showing on the floor of production facilities in Noida and across the National Capital Region (NCR). Crude oil supply chains are breaking apart and many local manufacturers are being hit by a "double whammy" of increased shipping and logistics costs along with an unstable labour pool.

The Noida squeeze: Increased costs and labour struggles

For the industrial hubs of Noida, the maritime blockades now going on are not abstract political events. The increase in prices of fuel is pushing the costs of raw materials up, and costs to transport raw materials are also increasing, as these two events coincide with increased inflationary pressure on wages in the region.

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In addition, at the same time as the region is struggling with increased costs, there has been a significant decrease in the number of blue-collar workers that work in factories. Analysis conducted by the jobs portal Apna shows a significant reversal in the number of blue-collar workers participating in Q1 2025 (2.5%) versus that in Q1 2026 (-5.6%). This "slow squeeze" that factories are currently experiencing, due to rapidly increasing total operating costs, is causing many factories to re-evaluate timelines for production due to the decrease in the labour base they have from which they can draw employees.

Structural vulnerability in India results from the high levels of energy importation. Approximately 87% of India's crude oil is imported. This means that any supply disruption can drastically change the economy.

Analysts predicted that there will be a global shortage of 10-12 million barrels of oil per day.

The current account deficit and the continued depreciation of the rupee are having an impact on inflation. Economists from DBS Bank believed that the March inflation numbers will reflect the first wave of the impact of the Middle East crisis.

Given the amount of lost supply, the recovery of the physical market will be extremely difficult to achieve. According to the International Energy Agency, over 11 million barrels of oil supply has been shut in globally. There is also a significant log jam at over 80 energy installations that will take up to 2 years to return to service.

ALSO READ | The Rs 12,000-crore roadblock: How a single 'Swabhiman' house in Mandola delayed the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

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