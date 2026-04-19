Strait of Hormuz tensions: Indian-flagged ship's distress audio emerges - What happened?

Strait of Hormuz tensions: Two Indian-flagged vessels were reportedly fired upon on Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz, amid heightened tensions in the key shipping route. A purported audio clip has now surfaced, capturing confusion during the incident aboard one of the ships.

According to several media reports, a voice in the audio clip can be heard stating that the vessel Sanmar Herald had “clearance,” yet was still being fired upon.

The distress message from one of the tankers reportedly shows the confusion that unfolded during the attack.

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MEA calls Iranian envoy

India on Saturday called Iran's Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Fathali and conveyed "deep concern" at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson said in a statement that Iran's Ambassador was called in for a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri this evening.

The Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views and resume the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait.

"During the meeting, Foreign Secretary conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

The Foreign Secretary noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners and recalled that Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India.

"Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait," the statement said.

It said that Iran's Ambassador undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities.

Earlier, a merchant vessel tracking website reported, citing two audio recordings, that two Indian vessels were forced back west out of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Sepah (IRGC) Navy and that firing was involved.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, on Sunday emphasised the strength of India-Iran relations following the shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, while calling for peace in the region.

"Our relationship with India is very strong... India has benefited from the good relationship between Iran and India in getting their oil and tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Prime Minister of India had very successful conversations with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and the EAM had several successful conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran," according to ANI, he told the media.

"The relationship between Iran and India is rooted in 5,000 years of history. Iranians are connected to India by culture, civilisation, education, humanity, and philosophy. Our relationship is very strong and will continue to grow stronger," Ilahi added.

Earlier, commenting on the incident, he said, "The relationship between Iran and India is very strong, and I don't know anything about this event which you mentioned, and we hope that it will be okay and it will be solved."

Strait of Hormuz tensions

Iran on Saturday announced that the strategic Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its "previous state" of strict military control, as it was before the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, citing violations by the United States under its continued blockade of Iranian ports even as Tehran had announced the reopening of the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime routes, through which a significant portion of global oil and gas supplies passes.

(with ANI inputs)

Also read- Indian-flagged oil vessel attacked in Strait of Hormuz, New Delhi summons Iranian envoy