Stray dogs case: Supreme Court reserves order after hearing states

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order in the long-running stray dogs case, a day after hearing submissions from all states and other stakeholders.

The hearing concluded after the bench heard detailed arguments from a wide range of parties, including animal lovers, victims of dog bite incidents, animal rights groups, and counsel representing the Centre as well as state governments, reportedly.

After closing the proceedings, the apex court directed all parties to file their written submissions within a week.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had voiced strong dissatisfaction over the lack of action by several states in implementing its earlier directions on controlling the stray dog population. The court noted delays in sterilisation drives, the absence of adequate dog shelters, and the continued presence of stray dogs on the premises of educational and other public institutions, as per India Today.

“They are building castles in the air,” observed a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria, as it reviewed the states’ compliance reports.

The court remarked that the submissions made by some states resembled “storytelling” rather than concrete action on the ground.

The bench also expressed concern over figures submitted by Assam, pointing out that the state reported around 1.66 lakh dog bite cases in 2024 despite having only one dog care centre. It further noted that more than 20,900 dog bite incidents were recorded in the state in January 2025 alone, describing the numbers as deeply worrying.

