Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011657https://zeenews.india.com/india/stray-dogs-case-supreme-court-reserves-order-after-hearing-states-3011657.html
NewsIndiaStray dogs case: Supreme Court reserves order after hearing states
SUPREME COURT ON STRAY DOGS

Stray dogs case: Supreme Court reserves order after hearing states

The Supreme Court reserved its order in the stray dogs case after hearing all states, expressing concern over poor compliance and rising dog bite incidents.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Stray dogs case: Supreme Court reserves order after hearing statesImage Credit: IANS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order in the long-running stray dogs case, a day after hearing submissions from all states and other stakeholders.

The hearing concluded after the bench heard detailed arguments from a wide range of parties, including animal lovers, victims of dog bite incidents, animal rights groups, and counsel representing the Centre as well as state governments, reportedly. 

After closing the proceedings, the apex court directed all parties to file their written submissions within a week.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had voiced strong dissatisfaction over the lack of action by several states in implementing its earlier directions on controlling the stray dog population. The court noted delays in sterilisation drives, the absence of adequate dog shelters, and the continued presence of stray dogs on the premises of educational and other public institutions, as per India Today. 

“They are building castles in the air,” observed a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria, as it reviewed the states’ compliance reports.

The court remarked that the submissions made by some states resembled “storytelling” rather than concrete action on the ground.

The bench also expressed concern over figures submitted by Assam, pointing out that the state reported around 1.66 lakh dog bite cases in 2024 despite having only one dog care centre. It further noted that more than 20,900 dog bite incidents were recorded in the state in January 2025 alone, describing the numbers as deeply worrying.

Also read: Supreme Court to take up challenge against UGC’s new regulations today

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ottoman stool
Ottomans That Instantly Elevate Your Home
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.1.2026: Karunya Plus KN-608 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
ajit pawar plane crash news
Aviation Ministry forms 3-member team to investigate Ajit Pawar plane crash
women tote bag
Carry Style, Carry Sustainability: Tote Bags That Blend with Green Living
New Delhi
Piyush Goyal hits back at Congress, calls India-EU trade pact beneficial
India-EU Free Trade Agreement
'Self-confident India a ray of hope for the world': PM Modi on India-EU FTA
Madhu Gottumukkala
Trump's Indian-origin cyber chief reportedly shared sensitive files on ChatGPT
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box recovered, probe underway
google photos editing
New photo editing feature: Google photos gets AI tools in India
Technology
Samsung unveils Galaxy A07 5G: Check camera, battery and more