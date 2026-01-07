‘Strengthen Strategic Partnership’: PM Modi Holds Talks With Israeli PM Netanyahu

Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday, with both leaders discussing ways to further strengthen their bilateral strategic partnership.

Jan 07, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday, with both leaders discussing ways to further strengthen their bilateral strategic partnership.

The two leaders also discussed the regional situation and reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism.

"Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead," PM Modi posted on X.

"We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination," he added.

Earlier, on December 17, 2025, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Netanyahu in Jerusalem and conveyed warm wishes of PM Modi.

Both discussed enhancing cooperation between India and Israel across several sectors, including technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity, and security.

“Deeply appreciate the call on Prime Minister Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem this evening. Extended warm wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security. Valued his perspectives on regional and global developments. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength,” EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

