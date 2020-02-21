Strict action against those cheating in Uttar Pradesh high school and intermediate examinations, over 3 lakh candidates quit examinations

The effect of an initiative taken by the Yogi Adityanath government to stop cheating in examinations is being reflected in the high school and intermediate examinations under the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council. Due to the Yogi government's strictness to stop copying in the examinations, 3,58,618 candidates have left the examination within three days of commencement of examination till now. The examinations started on February 18.

Significantly, on the first day of the examinations, of Hindi and General Hindi subjects, 3,16,116 candidates had left the examination and this number kept on increasing for the third consecutive day. As of 7 pm on February 20, the number released by the UP board of those leaving the examination reached 3,58,618. A total of 65 candidates have been caught cheating so far while FIR has been filed against 12 candidates and administrator of the examination centre involved in this.

This time in the UP Board's High School and Intermediate Examination, the country's largest examination system, a total of 56,07,118 candidates have registered and 7,784 examination centres have been set up across the state for this examinations. Those appearing for the high school examination consists of 30,22,607 candidates and 25,84,511 candidates have registered for the intermediate examination.

However, in some districts, question marks are being raised on the board's claim of conducting a test without copying due to the leak of paper on Thursday. The board has also claimed to deal with such people strictly. As of now, it is believed that in the coming days many main subjects examinations are going to be held for both high school and intermediate and so the number of candidates leaving the examination will increase further.