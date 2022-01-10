हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Stricter Covid curbs in Delhi: Restaurants closed, weekly markets restricted

Delhi Disaster Management Authority today ordered closing of bar and restaurant in the national capital in wake of rising Coronavirus cases, Delhi LG Anil Baijal said. The weekly markets too have been restricted to operate only a single day in week.

Representational Image

"Officers advised to strictly ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour followed by people in markets," Delhi LG Anil Baijal said. The Lieutenant Governor has also asked officials to make adequate arrangements for additional manpower in hospitals and scale-up vaccination efforts.

Further inputs awaited

Tags:
DelhiDelhi Coronavirus curbsDelhi COVID curbs
