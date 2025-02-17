Earthquake In Delhi NCR: Strong Quake Jolts National Capital; Tremors Felt Across Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad And Ghaziabad

New Delhi: Earthquake jolted national capital today in the early hours of Monday. A mild earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck New Delhi at 5:36 AM IST today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor, recorded at a depth of 5 km, caused mild shaking across parts of the capital. Strong tremors were felt across Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad along with Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Mathura and some parts of Haryana. A loud noise accompanied the earthquake.

An epicentre was located near the Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI. Authorities have not reported any immediate damage or casualties. Residents who felt the tremors took to social media to share their experiences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the citizens to be cautious of potential aftershocks on 'X', "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation."

Soon after the earthquake, social media was flooded with reactions from netizens, many describing the tremors as intense and unsettling. Several users claimed the jolt was strong enough to "force you out of sleep," while others reported their beds shaking. The intensity of the 4.0-magnitude quake left many surprised at how powerfully it was felt.

"WTF just witnessed the highest earthquake of my life in Delhi," one user wrote. Another added, "This was the most tremble-causing earthquake I have ever felt."

At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish shared his experience, "Everything was shaking...customers started screaming..."

Caretaker Chief Minister Atishi echoed similar sentiments, ahe said on X, "A strong earthquake just hit Delhi. I pray to God that everyone is safe." Resharing Atishi's post, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "I pray for safety of everyone."

"Massive tremors were felt 10 minutes back in Delhi, woke us up from sleep. I hope and pray everyone is safe and sound," AICC national spokesperson Ragini Nayak said in a post on X.

BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala wrote on 'X', "Major Earthquake Tremors felt! Oh."

The Delhi police shared helpline number for assistance in case of any inconvenience, cops said on 'X', "We hope you all are safe, Delhi !"

Delhi-NCR falls under Seismic Zone IV, making it prone to moderate to strong earthquakes. An official told PTI that today's epicentre -- Dhaula Kuan region, located near a lake, has witnessed low-magnitude tremors every two to three years. The area previously recorded a 3.3-magnitude earthquake in 2015, he added.