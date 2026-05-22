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NewsIndiaStrong EU ties, UN reforms take center stage in India-Cyprus joint briefing
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Strong EU ties, UN reforms take center stage in India-Cyprus joint briefing

President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions at the Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Friday, the discussions, which primarily focused on strengthening bilateral ties and the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), also saw mention of reforms of the global bodies like the United Nations in times of geopolitical uncertainty.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 01:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Strong EU ties, UN reforms take center stage in India-Cyprus joint briefingPrime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at Hyderabad House (Image: IANS)

President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions at the Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Friday, the discussions, which primarily focused on strengthening bilateral ties and the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), also saw mention of reforms of the global bodies like the United Nations in times of geopolitical uncertainty.

Cyprus and India elevated ties to a ‘strategic partnership’  

 

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