/‘Strong states strengthen strong nation’: PM Modi hails Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed that strengthening states was essential for India’s overall progress, highlighting the Centre’s focus on manufacturing, infrastructure development and job creation during his Tamil Nadu visit.
Addressing a public gathering in Chennai, Modi said the country’s global growth was driven by the progress of its states.
He stressed at central government’s initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local,’ saying they had also benefited Tamil Nadu’s industrial ecosystem.
“We need to strengthen the states to strengthen the nation, and therefore, the central government is promoting manufacturing in states like Tamil Nadu. The campaigns of the central government, be it ‘Make in India’ or ‘Vocal for Local’, are benefiting Tamil Nadu as well,” he said.
The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of modern public transport and strong urban infrastructure in supporting Tamil Nadu’s economic growth and improving people’s daily lives.
“Urban development is a major priority for us in Tamil Nadu… and public transport plays a major role in it, as it enhances ease of living,” Modi said.
Emphasising economic empowerment as part of cooperative federalism, he said the Union Government was focused on expanding manufacturing capacity in industrial hubs such as Tamil Nadu.
#WATCH | Chennai | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We need to strengthen the states to strengthen the nation and therefore, the central government is promoting manufacturing in states like Tamil Nadu... The campaigns of the central government, be it Make in India or Vocal for Local, are benefiting Tamil Nadu as well." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026
Modi also praised Tamil Nadu’s workforce and industrial base, noting their contribution to employment generation across the country.
He said the expansion of manufacturing had created opportunities for young people through both direct and indirect employment.
“Due to the growth in manufacturing, lakhs of direct and indirect jobs have been created for youth in the country and Tamil Nadu has played an appreciable role in this growth,” added Prime Minister.
During his speech Prime Minsiter Modi also stressed upon how ideas and solutions developed by India’s youth will shape the future of both India and the world. With immense opportunities in the country, young people must think big and seize the moment to help realise the vision of a developed India.
Earlier on Sunday, Modi laid foundation stones, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation several development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Chennai.
The projects are aimed at improving connectivity, supporting industrial growth and creating employment opportunities across Tamil Nadu.
Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted the potential of the projects to ease daily commutes, strengthen industrial and trade activities, and create new employment opportunities for young people in the state.
“Today’s program involves projects worth Rs 13,000 crore. We are inaugurating many completed projects and laying foundations for new ones. Some will make daily travel easier; others will strengthen industry and trade. Together, they will create jobs for young people across Tamil Nadu,” the Prime Minister said.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was also present on the dais, alongside senior state and central leaders.
(with agencies input)
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