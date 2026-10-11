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‘Strong states strengthen strong nation’: PM Modi hails Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation several development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Chennai.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
‘Strong states strengthen strong nation’: PM Modi hails Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing push
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple development projects in Chennai. (IANS screengrab)

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