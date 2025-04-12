Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) back into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that together they will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and fulfil the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji.

Prime Minister shared a post on X and said, "Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu’s progress! Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji.”