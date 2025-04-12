'Stronger Together': PM Modi Welcomes AIADMK‘s Return To NDA, Calls For 'Fulfilling Jayalalithaa's Vision'
Prime Minister Modi welcomed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) back into the NDA, expressing that together they will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress.
Trending Photos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) back into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that together they will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and fulfil the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji.
Prime Minister shared a post on X and said, "Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu’s progress! Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji.”
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv