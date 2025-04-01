Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2880532https://zeenews.india.com/india/strongly-oppose-the-amendment-aimplb-urges-secular-parties-to-not-vote-in-favour-of-waqf-bill-2880532.html
NewsIndia
WAQF AMENDMENT BILL

'Strongly Oppose The Amendment...': AIMPLB Urges 'Secular Parties' To Not Vote In Favour Of Waqf Bill

The AIMPLB has urged secular political parties and MPs to vote in favour of the bill under any circumstances.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 09:31 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Strongly Oppose The Amendment...': AIMPLB Urges 'Secular Parties' To Not Vote In Favour Of Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday issued a letter appealing to all the secular political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alliance and members of Parliament, to strongly oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

This comes as the centre is likely to table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill before the Budget session comes to a close on April 4, with discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha on April 2.

The AIMPLB has urged secular political parties and MPs to vote in favour of the bill under any circumstances.

"All India Muslim Personal Law Board has appealed to all secular political parties, including BJP’s allies and members of Parliament, to strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill and to not vote in its favour under any circumstances," the AIMPLB said in a post on X.

“The President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, has appealed to all secular parties and members of Parliament to not only strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill when it is presented in Parliament tomorrow but also to vote against it to prevent the BJP’s communal agenda,” AIMPLB added in a released statement.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK