'Strongly Oppose The Amendment...': AIMPLB Urges 'Secular Parties' To Not Vote In Favour Of Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday issued a letter appealing to all the secular political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alliance and members of Parliament, to strongly oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

This comes as the centre is likely to table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill before the Budget session comes to a close on April 4, with discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha on April 2.

The AIMPLB has urged secular political parties and MPs to vote in favour of the bill under any circumstances.

"All India Muslim Personal Law Board has appealed to all secular political parties, including BJP’s allies and members of Parliament, to strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill and to not vote in its favour under any circumstances," the AIMPLB said in a post on X.

Do Not Support the Waqf Amendment Bill –All India Muslim Personal Law Board President Appeals to MP's



New Delhi : April 01, 2025



All India Muslim Personal Law Board has appealed to all secular political parties, including BJP’s allies and members of Parliament, to strongly… pic.twitter.com/Xya9FxBh4B April 1, 2025

“The President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, has appealed to all secular parties and members of Parliament to not only strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill when it is presented in Parliament tomorrow but also to vote against it to prevent the BJP’s communal agenda,” AIMPLB added in a released statement.