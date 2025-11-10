‘Struggling For 10 Years… No One Cares About Health’: How Delhi Residents React To Surging Air Pollution

Protest erupted at India Gate after Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were grappling with a severe pollution crisis. Residents of Delhi come together to demand that the government formulate policies to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region.

Delhi resident voiced her frustration over the city’s worsening air pollution, saying that the demand for clean air has remained unaddressed for years.

Speaking to ANI, A resident of Delhi said, "We have only one issue, and that's clean air. This problem has been going on for years, but no action is being taken. It's a violation of our constitutional rights... We've been struggling with this for 10 years... No one cares about the health and rights of citizens.”

Further, the Delhi Police detain people protesting at India Gate, ciring Jantar Mantar is a site for protest.

New Delhi district DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "India Gate is not a protest site. The designated protest site in New Delhi is Jantar Mantar, as per the Supreme Court's directions. That is why we have advised everyone to follow the guidelines. At India Gate, people come along with their families to enjoy, and it is a national monument. There are VIP routes here; we are deployed here regularly."

While being detained, a protester speaking to ANI said, "Delhi Police is detaining us for protesting against air pollution in our own city."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also alleged that the ruling BJP government got water sprinkled on AQI monitors to lower the readings.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Kakkar said, "The BJP got water to be sprinkled on AQI monitors to lower the readings. The BJP is manipulating the data. This lowers the BJP's integrity and credibility.

Even the BJP people should be here with us, but they are sitting at home with their air purifiers. The BJP needs to understand that the air and water are not a matter of politics."

