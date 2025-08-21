Student Found Dead at IIIT-Idupulapaya In Andhra Pradesh; Teen Dies In Telangana Over Mobile Gaming Addiction

Amaravati: As reported by IANS, A student was found dead at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Idupulapaya, YSR Kadapa district, on Thursday.

His body was found in a bathroom of RGUKT campus, also known as IIIT-RK Valley. The deceased, Narasimha Naidu, was a second-year Pre-University Course (PUC) student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ongole.

A native of Fareedpet in Etcherla mandal of Srikakulam district, Narasimha had visited the campus to attend a programme. After his demise, his body was shifted to a government hospital in Vempalle for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The University authorities have informed the family. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the recent death of his father, combined with possible dependency on mobile phones, may have left the student in emotional distress. However, officials have stressed that the reasons will be confirmed only after a detailed probe.

This incident has once again drawn attention to the growing pressures faced by students, especially those living away from home, and the need for stronger support systems on campuses.

Telangana: Teenager Ends Life After Parents Restrict Mobile Use

In a separate heartbreaking case, a 15-year-old student in Bhainsa town of Telangana’s Nirmal district was found dead on Wednesday night, reportedly after being denied access to his mobile phone, reported by IANS.

The boy, identified as Rishindra, had completed Class 9 and was preparing to join Class 10. His family had recently moved from Hyderabad to Bhainsa for business and was planning to admit him and his sister to a local school.

According to police, the teenager was said to be deeply drawn to mobile gaming, particularly PUBG. Concerned about his studies, his parents had reportedly taken away his phone three days earlier and advised him to focus on academics. Upset over this, he is believed to have taken the extreme step.

Police shifted the body to the government hospital for autopsy and started an investigation

The incident highlights a worrying trend among young students struggling to balance education and excessive mobile usage.

(From the inputs of IANS Agency)

