Viral Video: The craze for iPhone is somewhere to the extreme, anyone carrying it, is considered a moneyed man. Even in today's time it still is considered a luxury. Regardless of a person’s financial background, having an iPhone or branded products often elevates how society perceives them.

Something similar happened in a video that went viral wherein a school boy used an iPhone cover box to pack his lunch.

In a viral video he was seen carrying 'Paranthe' in the box making it a hilarious moment for all his classmates along with surprising his teacher.

This hilarious moment was captured in camera and was widely shared across all social media platforms. In the video the teacher was seen curiously asking the student what was inside the packing.

When asked to answer, he opened the box calmly and revealed that it contained paranthas which were wrapped in paper. The teacher asked the student "What is inside this box?" The boy responded simply, "Ma'am, lunch".

On seeing the paranthas instead of an expensive gadget, the teacher and classmates altogether erupted in laughter. Later when teacher further interrogated and asked who packed the box, the boy simply replied, "Ma'am, i packed it by myself" carrying a slight shyness on his face.

Netizens Reactions

The video triggered a flurry of funny comments and memes, with users teasing the student’s unusual “eco-friendly” lunchbox and joking that the paratha alone was worth ₹1.5 lakh.

One user wrote, Je baat launda Rocks! kiilaaasss ki ladki Shocks!, When the guy rocks, the girl gets shocked!. Another mentioned, '16 Pro max Parathas' adding this comment with laughing emojis.

Another user mentioned by understanding the situation 'He is about to cry and I can feel his pain. Many times it happens because Tiffin is broken and you or mom just try stuff things whatever is available. Sometime teacher dont understand this and humiliate kids in front of everyone. I have faces this during all my education'.

Another user remarked, “An eco-friendly lunchbox with no plastic.”

Some other joked, “Looks like the tiffin broke, this was the backup plan.”

