New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has expressed concern over “shrinking space” for dissent in India. He said students protesting for their rights are being arrested, denied bail for weeks and, even after securing bail, are often subjected to conditions that restrict their freedom of expression.
He made the remarks on Saturday (July 25) while delivering the fifth Justice G.P. Singh Memorial Lecture at the National Law Institute University (NLIU) in Bhopal. His comments came days after the month-long agitation by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) ended following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest, which concluded at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, had witnessed large-scale violence during a Parliament march on July 20, leaving several protesters and police personnel injured.
His remarks struck a chord on social media, with many users said his statements resonated with recent incidents involving student protests, arrests and bail.
According to Live Law, Justice Bhuyan said the right to express one's views and hold peaceful demonstrations is a basic freedom enjoyed by every citizen and that debate and dissent form the foundation of a democracy.
"Unfortunately, even lawful activities are now being criminalised. Environmental degradation is a reality, and those who speak out against it are chased as though they are criminals. Students protesting on their campuses are arrested and do not get bail for 30 or 40 days. They are suspended and then forced to approach courts, which takes time," he said.
He questioned how bail could be denied in cases where the alleged act was not even recognised as an offence under the law. He referred to the case involving a group of young people who were arrested after organising an iftar on a boat in the River Ganges in Varanasi.
"I firmly believe eating chicken biryani is not a crime. There is no law that prohibits eating chicken on the Ganga. They were arrested for this reason and spent three months in jail," he said and asked, “Can people be arrested for such an activity and then denied bail for three months? I ask myself this question. Citizens are watching. People are watching".
Justice Bhuyan also criticised the growing practice of imposing restrictive conditions while granting bail. "Courts are now imposing conditions while granting bail that practically restrict a person's freedom to express dissent," he said.
Citing another example, he referred to a case in which an FIR was registered against a person for a Facebook post criticising a minister who had described the daughter of a serving Indian Army officer as the daughter of a terrorist.
"That person has to seek anticipatory bail. Bail is granted, but what does the court do? It asks the person to surrender the passport even though there is no possibility of absconding. Then it says, 'Do not post anything on Facebook,’” he said.
He also referred to the case of Gulfisha Fatima, an accused in the Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case, wherein the Supreme Court imposed strict conditions while granting bail.
"Look at the case of those young student activists who spent a long time in jail. The court granted them bail but did not only ask them to surrender their passports. They were also barred from participating in or addressing any public gathering, whether physically or virtually," he said.
"Such restrictive conditions seriously weaken their basic freedoms and personal liberty. People are justified in asking whether such orders send a message that they should stay away from public activities," he said.
Justice Bhuyan also questioned a Bombay High Court order refusing relief to people seeking permission to hold a demonstration in support of Palestinians over the genocide in Gaza.
The court had dismissed a petition filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which sought permission for a protest in support of Palestine.
During the hearing, the court had observed, "There are many issues before our country... We do not want anything like this. I am sorry to say you all lack foresight. You are talking about Gaza and Palestine. Why don't you do something for your own country? Be patriotic. Talking about Gaza and Palestine is not patriotism. Speak about issues in your own country. Also act on what you say."
Justice Bhuyan said he found the order difficult to understand. "I found it very strange that when some people wanted to demonstrate at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in support of the people of Gaza, the government denied permission. They approached the Bombay High Court, and the learned judge said, 'Do you not have issues in India that you have to protest over something happening so far away?'" he said.
He pointed out that India has officially recognised Palestine and hosts a Palestinian embassy. "Traditionally, India has always recognised Palestine. There is a Palestinian Embassy in India. Former Odisha High Court judge Justice Muralidhar was appointed by the United Nations to investigate the violence in Gaza," he said.
"He published a report that has been accepted by the United Nations and is now publicly available. The report documents violence committed against children, women and the elderly," Justice Bhuyan added.
The SC judge also talked about the importance of maintaining the separation of powers among the legislature, executive and judiciary. He said former judges entering politics after retirement was fundamentally wrong because it weakened that constitutional principle.
Using the example of a three-legged stool, he said, "If two legs of the stool are on the same side, the stool will collapse. That is the basic principle."
He criticised the decision of a former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to join the Rajya Sabha.
"So when a former Chief Justice of India says he is joining the Rajya Sabha to reduce the distance between the judiciary and the executive, that is fundamentally wrong. It is completely wrong. It goes against the principle of separation of powers," he said.
He also defended the Supreme Court's landmark Kesavananda Bharati judgment, saying it had stood the test of time. The 13-judge Constitution Bench had ruled that Parliament could amend any provision of the Constitution but could not change its basic structure.
He criticised former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar for questioning the judgment. "This judgment has stood the test of time. Constitution benches have applied it more than a dozen times. Therefore, when the then vice-president questions its validity, it is wrong. Similarly, when a former Chief Justice of India says in the Rajya Sabha that he is not fully convinced about the validity of this judgment, that too is wrong," he said.
Justice Bhuyan's speech went viral on social media.
Delhi University Assistant Professor of Political Science Aftab Alam shared excerpts from the lecture on X and wrote, "Justice Bhuyan expressed regret that space for dissent in India is shrinking."
Justice Bhuyan lamented that the space for dissent in India was shrinking.#JusticeUjjalBhuyan #SupremeCourt #studentsprotest #Bail pic.twitter.com/EZ2k2LIYaF— Aftab Alam (@aftabistan) July 25, 2026
Another X user, Debashish Roy Chowdhury, wrote, "The judge was, of course, speaking at one of those memorable lectures where judges nowadays say things they would like to say in judgments but cannot, because they value their morning walks and post-retirement assignments."
Judge saab was of course speaking at one of the many memorial lectures that now exist only to let judges say things they would like to say in actual court verdicts but can't, because they value their morning walks and post-retirement gigshttps://t.co/CfTQFbnASe— Debasish Roy Chowdhury (@Planet_Deb) July 25, 2026
Another user, Bhogendra Thakur, questioned the value of such remarks. "What is the importance of these comments? Even Supreme Court judgments are often not worth the paper they are written on. They should practise what they preach. They make fine speeches and then deliver judgments that suit Modi and those close to him," he wrote.
"Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court today remarked" - what is the value of remarks? Even the SC verdicts are not worth the paper they are written on.— Bhogendra Thakur (@bthakur) July 25, 2026
Let them walk the talk. They talk nice and then go to deliver verdict as Modi, cronies and Hindutva gang want. https://t.co/pJdyj2Sssw
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