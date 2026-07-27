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'Students are being jailed for protests': Why Justice Ujjal Bhuyan's remarks are making headlines

Unfortunately, even lawful activities are now being criminalized, he said.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 05:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 05:03 AM IST
'Students are being jailed for protests': Why Justice Ujjal Bhuyan's remarks are making headlines
Image Credit: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan questions bail restrictions on student activists’ online posts and public meetings, raising concerns over liberty.

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