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  • /Students breach barricades, face water cannons in Patna; demand for 70th BPSC cancellation

Students breach barricades, face water cannons in Patna; demand for 70th BPSC cancellation

The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the 70th BPSC examination and are demanding its cancellation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
Students breach barricades, face water cannons in Patna; demand for 70th BPSC cancellation
Image Credit: Police use water cannon to disperse protestors. (Image: ANI Screengrab/X)

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