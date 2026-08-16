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Students detained as they plan protest ahead of Amit Shah’s Alwar visit

Rajasthan Police detained college students in Alwar who planned to protest and wave black flags during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, citing issues including the Jantar Mantar lathi-charge, alleged corruption and student union elections.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
Students detained as they plan protest ahead of Amit Shah’s Alwar visit
Image Credit: ANI

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