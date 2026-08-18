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Students end hunger strike after Jharkhand cancels exam but protesters firm on CBI probe

Jharkhand students ended their hunger strike after the government cancelled JSSC-CGL and TDPL exams, but protesters continue to demand a CBI probe and wider recruitment reforms.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 06:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 06:30 AM IST
Students end hunger strike after Jharkhand cancels exam but protesters firm on CBI probe
Image Credit: ANI

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