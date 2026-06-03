Students protest after firing incident outside Khan Sir's coaching institute in Patna; heavy security deployed

A massive crowd of students gathered outside educator Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday morning, a day after firing was reported outside the premises, which led to a heavy deployment of security forces in the area.

Large numbers of aspirants were seen waiting outside the coaching centre and raising slogans in protest as tension prevailed following the incident in which a security guard was reportedly injured.

"We want justice. We want security. We want security," a student said outside the institute.

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SP City Diksha said, "The individuals involved appear to be associated with the coaching centre located across the street. Everything is currently being verified; formal complaints are being recorded, and further proceedings are underway. All video footage is being thoroughly scrutinised, and everything is being verified. We have received reports that one person was injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The CCTV footage is being analysed; so far, 10 to 12 individuals have been identified."

Khan Sir alleged a conspiracy and claimed rivalry among coaching centres behind the attack.

Khan Sir said, "It's jealousy. It's a nexus. Why so few children? If so many children are getting results at such a low cost, then somewhere or the other, the businessmen who are entering in the guise of teachers, otherwise, what were we doing? Thousands of children were getting results. We were explaining to them and telling the rest of the children what the process is. If they get a job first, then they get the document verification."

He said the incident took place while classes were underway inside the institute. "We were tired of it all day. Look, so much happened at that time. We were inside the chamber. The teachers were taking the class. The guard was asked. He said, sir, I don't understand anything. So much was beaten and broken. I don't understand."

Responding to questions on security and police presence, he said both self-protection and police response were necessary. "Look, both these things have to be done. One is self-protection. It is obvious that the police do not stay together. It will take time for them to come. The police have come. It is not that the police have not come yet. They are still on campus. But they come in such a planned way. And you will see the guard. He is 20-25 years old. He is very straight."

He demanded strict action from authorities and alleged the victim was brutally assaulted. "We will tell the police to take strict action. And we will show you how he was killed. Look at this. It is covered in blood. If you see, it is completely covered in blood."

Calling the act "shameless," he added, "He is doing it shamelessly. What will people think? And this is such a low act. If you have any jealousy or if a person is doing something wrong, then do all these things. Education is important to everyone. Everyone should have the right to it. The poorest child should study. So we promote this only."

Confirming legal action, he said an FIR has been registered, and CCTV footage has been handed over to the police. "We have filed a named FIR. The FIR has been filed. The police investigation is going on. All the footage has been given. There are 20 CCTV cameras installed all over the place."

On security concerns, he said, "Of course, we will demand security from the government. And here, the children are also being held hostage. Yes, a cap has to be made here for the police department. We have agreed to give space. And there is a lot for security. Like the bomb that was launched in January, it was around that area. So, we will still have footage. If this case is over, we will hand it over to the police. So, it doesn't feel like a habit."

He further alleged threats were issued during the incident. "It was 10 o'clock, and our online batches were in progress. Our security guard was beaten so severely that his head was split open. They threatened to blow up the coaching institute within two days. We educate students; we deliver results."

Calling it a "childish act," he said the attackers were linked to rival coaching centres. "This is a childish act. The guard has clearly stated that the perpetrators belong to rival coaching centres. Businessmen often infiltrate this field disguised as teachers. We have requested the police to take the strictest possible action. The police will make arrests very soon. The faces of all the individuals involved have been clearly identified."

Shots were reportedly fired outside the coaching institute on Tuesday night, in which a security guard sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

According to ANI, SP Kartikeya K Sharma said police were recording statements and investigating the case.

"This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment."

Following the incident, senior police officials, including the Patna SSP and SP, along with multiple police teams, reached the spot.

Police said the investigation is underway.