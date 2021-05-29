हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nitin Gadkari

Students should be catalyst for social and economic change in 21st century, says Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday (May 29) appealed to students to be the catalyst for the social and economic change in the 21st Century.

Students should be catalyst for social and economic change in 21st century, says Nitin Gadkari
File Photo

Amravati: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday (May 29) appealed to students to be the catalyst for the social and economic change in the 21st Century.

"As the 21st Century belongs to India, all-out efforts should be made to bring about the social and economic change in the lives of the people," Gadkari said in his online address on the occasion of the 37th convocation ceremony of the Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University.

He asked the varsity to use technological innovations to make all villages ideal.

"The university should take up projects that would address the problems of the community around it. The varsity, its teachers and students should work together for value addition and contribution to the GDP of the region," the Nagpur MP said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari appealed to students to make a resolve in life, which he said was necessary to become successful.

"Success comes through a resolve. Work hard to achieve that goal," he said.

On the occasion, Shankar Baba Papalkar was conferred the honorary D.Litt. By the varsity for his work in the fields of environment conservation and rehabilitation.

(inputs from agency)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nitin GadkariBhagat Singh KoshyariAmravati UniversitySant Gadge Baba Amravati University
Next
Story

'Ready to touch PM's feet.. but I should not be insulted: Mamata Banerjee on meeting row

Must Watch

PT8M19S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day