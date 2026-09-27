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  • /Students vandalise property, unrest at LPU, Punjab after gangrape rumours; police deny claims

Students vandalise property, unrest at LPU, Punjab after gangrape rumours; police deny claims

Students also blocked the highway, bringing traffic to a halt. The demonstration later spilled into the university premises, where property was damaged.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 09:46 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
Students vandalise property, unrest at LPU, Punjab after gangrape rumours; police deny claims
Image Credit: @ilyasilukhan/X

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Students vandalise property, unrest at LPU, Punjab after gangrape rumours; police deny claims
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