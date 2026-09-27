/Students vandalise property, unrest at LPU, Punjab after gangrape rumours; police deny claims

Tension prevailed at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Kapurthala district on Saturday, after students protested over unverified claims regarding the sexual assault of a female student inside the university, prompting hundreds of students to stage protests, vandalise buildings, and pelt stones within the campus premises.
The police denied any reported gangrape or suicide incident that circulated during the unrest, saying the situation appeared to have stemmed from a misunderstanding between students and the university administration.
According to media reports, rumours about an alleged gang rape spread on social media at the Phagwara-based university campus. Around 2,000 female students reportedly gathered near the girls’ hostel, where the protest subsequently escalated.
Students also blocked the highway, bringing traffic to a halt. The demonstration later spilled into the university premises, where property was damaged.
Windows were smashed, while bricks and flower pots were thrown. Parts of a university building were also set on fire.
During the protest, students were seen singing the Gita as the situation remained tense on the campus.
BREAKING: LPU में भारी तनाव, GH-3 हॉस्टल मामले को लेकर छात्रों का उग्र प्रदर्शन— ilyas khan (@ilyasilukhan) September 27, 2026
GH-3 गर्ल्स हॉस्टल मामले को लेकर आक्रोशित छात्र सड़कों पर उतरे। प्रशासन पर लीपापोती का आरोप लगाते हुए छात्रों ने निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग उठाई।#LovelyProfessionalUniversity #Punjab #LPUProtest pic.twitter.com/xw08B9ttto
Police personnel reached the university after the unrest and brought the situation under control. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kapurthala Gaurav Toora said discussions were under way between the students and the university administration, reported India Today.
Police said they had found no evidence to substantiate the claims of gang rape or suicide and had not received any complaint in connection with the allegations.
A youth present inside the university said the commotion had followed a rumour about an alleged rape on campus. He said that after checking inside the university himself, he found that no such incident had taken place.
SSP Toora said the rumours that circulated during the incident would be investigated. He also said the protest had caused extensive damage to university property.
The students have raised several issues with the university administration, which are expected to be discussed at a meeting.
The situation at the LPU campus remains under watch, with discussions between the students and university administration continuing.
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