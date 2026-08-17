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'Students' years being stolen': Rahul Gandhi after NTA orders UGC-NET re-exam for 3 subjects

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre and NTA after UGC-NET announced re-exams for English, Sociology and Commerce papers, alleging that examination errors are costing students valuable time and demanding accountability.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
'Students' years being stolen': Rahul Gandhi after NTA orders UGC-NET re-exam for 3 subjects
Image Credit: IANS

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