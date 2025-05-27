‘Stupid Jokers...’: Owaisi Trolls Pakistan Over Sharif-Munir Memento Blunder

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has mocked Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and General Asim Munir over the fake picture of 'Operation Bunyan', saying that it requires brains to copy. Addressing the Indian community in Kuwait, he urged them not to trust anything Pakistan claims.

"Yesterday, the Pakistani Army chief gifted a photo to the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif. These stupid jokers want to compete with India; they have given a photograph of a 2019 Chinese Army drill, claiming it is a victory over India. This is what Pakistan indulges in. 'Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye'... inke pass akal bhi nahi hai'... whatever Pakistan is saying, do not take even with a pinch of salt," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

His remarks came after an image of Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif and General Munir went viral on social media, where the two were seen holding a photo of a military operation to commemorate "Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos". The photo was, however, actually from a 2019 Chinese People's Liberation Army military drill.

Asim Munir reportedly hosted a high-profile dinner last week during which he presented the edited image to Sharif.

Indians trolled the Pakistanis, accusing Islamabad of using “Canva" and “Photoshop" to “win" the war against India after its failed attempts during the recent conflict.

“Pakistan's latest masterpiece: Shehbaz Sharif presents a photoshopped painting from a 2019 Chinese drill to Failed Marshal Asim Munir. Guess when you can’t win on the battlefield, you win in Canva,” a user wrote on X.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 2, in which 26 civilians were killed.

The operation targeted nine terror sites and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

(with ANI inputs)