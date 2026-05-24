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NewsIndia‘Stupid people…,’ says Rubio on racist remarks on Indians in US | Watch EAM Jaishankar’s expression
US SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO

‘Stupid people…,’ says Rubio on racist remarks on Indians in US | Watch EAM Jaishankar’s expression

He noted that isolated cases of discrimination should not overshadow the broader success of the Indian-American community.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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‘Stupid people…,’ says Rubio on racist remarks on Indians in US | Watch EAM Jaishankar’s expressionUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Image: IANS)

During a joint press interaction with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Sunday after the bilateral talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed concerns about rising racism and attacks against Indians in the United States. Rubio downplayed attempts to define American society by such incidents, stating that prejudice exists everywhere.

“Every country in the world has stupid people,” he remarked in response to a question to WION on racist comments on Indians from the US.

He noted that isolated cases of discrimination should not overshadow the broader success of the Indian-American community.

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"I don't know how to address that, but I'll take that very seriously," Rubio said. "I'm sure that there are people who have made comments online and other places, because every country in the world has stupid people. I'm sure stupid people here, they're stupid people in the United States that make dumb comments all the time."

He added, "I don't know what else to tell you, other than the United States is a very welcoming country.”

Also Read: ‘Good news’ in the next few hours, says Rubio hinting at US-Iran deal

Praise for Indian-Americans

Rubio highlighted the achievements of Indian-origin people in the US, describing the Indian diaspora as “extraordinarily successful.” He pointed to their strong contributions in business, technology, medicine, and public service, calling them one of the most respected communities in the country.

He emphasized that the strong India-US partnership cannot be defined by the actions of a “fringe group” or individuals holding “ignorant views.”

Also Read: ‘US- India aren't just allies’: Rubio-Jaishankar talks focus on defence, trade deal, critical minerals, Hormuz & Indo-Pacific

EAM S. Jaishankar’s brief smile

The moment drew attention when External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar gave a brief smile as the question on racism was posed to Rubio.

Neither Jaishankar nor the Indian side directly addressed the issue during the press conference.

The remarks came after delegation-level talks between India and the US on key areas including defence cooperation, trade, strategic technologies, energy, and regional security.

Rubio described the India-US relationship as one of Washington’s “most important” strategic partnerships and noted that the two largest democracies share a global, not just regional, partnership.

Rubio is in India for a multi-day visit that also includes the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with India, the US, Japan, and Australia scheduled for May 26, 2026. 
 

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