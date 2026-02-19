SU-30, Rafale, BrahMos strike rocked Kirana Hills: Operation Sindoor secrets finally revealed

New Delhi: During Operation Sindoor, a military offensive that was launched against Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India carried out a precise airstrike on Pakistan’s Kirana Hills and hit what experts say was an important strategic weak point in the country’s military infrastructure. Aviation historian and warfare analyst Tom Cooper described the attack, which India never officially acknowledged, in details and said the operation decisively demonstrated India’s military strength.

He explained that the strike targeted Pakistan’s nuclear facilities, including underground storage areas and radar installations, and effectively neutralised the enemy’s response capabilities. Footage circulating on Pakistani social media reportedly shows missile trails hitting the hills and smoke rising from radar stations. It indicated the precision and intensity of the attacks.

According to the analyst, India first disabled radar stations to reduce retaliation risk and then struck access points of underground storage tunnels, sending a clear message about its strategic reach.

The Kirana Hills is a critical part of Pakistan’s nuclear programme. It witnessed over 20 nuclear tests in the past and hosts a network of hardened shelters and underground tunnels. According to Cooper, an attack on such a facility is aimed not only at infrastructure but also at showing the ability to strike decisively whenever and wherever required.

He questioned why India officially denies targeting the site when evidence appears so clear. He added that denying it is akin to claiming the sun does not rise in the east.

In terms of firepower, the operation relied on India’s existing capabilities without the need for any secret technology. Su-30 fighter jets launched BrahMos and Rampage missiles, Jaguar aircraft deployed additional Rampage munitions and Rafale jets fired Scalp missiles.

Cooper emphasised that India’s integrated air defense system played a crucial role in coordinating both offensive and defensive operations. He highlighted the strategic sophistication of the mission.

He concluded that Operation Sindoor was a demonstration of India’s strategic advantage. The reported strikes on Kirana Hills showed Pakistan the limits of its response against India’s advanced technology and coordinated military.