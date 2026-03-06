Su-30MKI fighter aircraft crash: IAF confirms loss of two pilots - Details

Su-30MKI fighter aircraft crash: The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed on Friday that two pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, were killed in the Su-30MKI crash in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The IAF also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased officers.

Taking to social media platform X, the IAF said, “IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD… pic.twitter.com/zUtfUJ2ewr — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 6, 2026

Su-30MKI crash

The Su-30MKI fighter jet, which was on a routine training mission, crashed in the Karbi Anglong area of Assam, approximately 60 kilometers from Jorhat. Meanwhile, search operations are currently underway in the region.

According to an IANS report, defence officials said that on Thursday, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft had lost radar contact during a sortie over Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Meanwhile, as per the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), the fighter aircraft went missing from radar contact during what was described as a routine mission, prompting an immediate response from the Air Force and other security agencies.

“An IAF Sukhoi-30 aircraft has lost radar contact. Air Force teams have been launched to ascertain the facts and verify the situation,” the PRO stated.

Search and rescue teams from the IAF, along with personnel from the local administration and other security agencies, had been mobilised to locate the aircraft and verify the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sukhoi-30MKI

The Sukhoi-30MKI is among the IAF's frontline multi-role fighter aircraft and forms a crucial component of India’s overall air defence capability.

Incidents involving Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft have occurred in the past as well, IANS reported.

In August 2019, an IAF Sukhoi-30MKI crashed in a paddy field near Tezpur in Assam during a routine training mission. In the incident, both pilots managed to eject safely and were later rescued.

In May 2015, a Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft crashed around 36 km south of Tezpur Air Force base shortly after take-off, with both pilots reportedly ejecting safely before the crash occurred.

(with IANS inputs)

