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Su-57 deal could hurt AMCA? Why ex-IAF chief is Against Russian jet

Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has warned that even a limited purchase of Russia's Su-57 could eventually grow into a much larger fleet and reduce the money and resources available for India's indigenous AMCA programme.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 06:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 06:44 AM IST
Su-57 deal could hurt AMCA? Why ex-IAF chief is Against Russian jet
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