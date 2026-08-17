/Su-57 deal could hurt AMCA? Why ex-IAF chief is Against Russian jet

New Delhi: India's consideration of Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter has drawn a strong warning from former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.
He has opposed the idea of buying the Russian stealth fighter as a temporary measure to address the IAF's immediate requirement for fifth-generation aircraft. He has argued that a small initial purchase could gradually turn into a much larger commitment, making it difficult for the country to keep its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme on schedule.
His position comes as Russia continues to promote the Su-57 for India. In June 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered joint production of the aircraft in India and said Moscow is ready for cooperation without restrictions. India has been considering the Su-57 as one possible way of meeting its fifth-generation fighter requirement before AMCA enters service.
His worry is not limited to the number of aircraft India might initially buy.
The former IAF chief has argued that if India begins with only two squadrons of Su-57s, the requirement could eventually rise to four or even eight squadrons. The reason is the infrastructure and support system that has to be created whenever a new foreign fighter enters the IAF.
Training systems, maintenance facilities, spare parts, weapons, specialised infrastructure and personnel would all have to be developed around the aircraft.
Once that ecosystem is established, ordering additional aircraft from the same manufacturer can become easier than building a separate system around another platform.
Bhadauria has therefore argued against what he sees as an interim foreign purchase when the government has committed to developing the AMCA.
In a previous interview, when asked whether India should consider importing a fifth-generation fighter until AMCA becomes available, he answered, "My answer is no."
He added, "The government has clearly put their faith in AMCA, and now we need to do everything as a nation to expedite the AMCA."
The issue is that a larger Su-57 acquisition would involve more than the cost of buying the aircraft.
A foreign fighter fleet requires long-term spending on training, maintenance, infrastructure, weapons and manpower. If the initial Su-57 purchase increases in scale, a greater share of India's defence resources could consequently be committed to the Russian platform.
That could reduce the funding and resources available for the AMCA, India's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter programme.
The AMCA is being developed with advanced stealth features, an internal weapons bay, advanced sensors and other technologies associated with fifth-generation fighters. The programme got government approval in March 2024, with the Cabinet Committee on Security clearing Rs 15,000 crore for its design and development.
It is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with private industry also expected to play a role.
His position does not mean he has dismissed India's immediate operational requirements. He has instead stressed the need to ensure that the indigenous programme does not suffer from repeated delays.
According to him, agencies involved in the AMCA must deliver the aircraft within the planned timelines rather than allowing schedule slippages to increase the need for another foreign purchase.
The AMCA is a technically demanding project involving stealth design, internal weapons carriage, advanced sensors and a new-generation propulsion system.
Earlier delays in indigenous fighter programmes, including Tejas Mk2, have added to concerns about the time needed to strengthen the IAF's combat fleet. Bhadauria has argued that the AMCA must not face a similar cycle of delays.
Reports have placed the first AMCA prototype target around 2028-29, while operational induction is expected later. Earlier assessments have projected that the aircraft could begin entering IAF service in the 2030s.
The Su-57 debate has gained urgency because India faces a shortage of fighter squadrons and neighbouring countries are pursuing advanced combat aircraft.
Russia has offered India the Su-57E and has promoted joint production and technology cooperation. The proposal has attracted support from some former Indian military officials, who see the aircraft as a possible bridge until AMCA is ready.
However, Bhadauria has taken the opposite position. He has argued that even if China or Pakistan acquire fifth-generation fighters before India fields the AMCA, India should address the interim threat through other capabilities rather than rushing into another fifth-generation fighter purchase.
On the possibility of Pakistan acquiring Chinese J-20 or J-35 fighters, he said, "Let them get these. That will be studied." He added that India would need other measures to deal with the threat, including stronger air-defence and countermeasure capabilities.
The former IAF chief has therefore placed the emphasis on accelerating AMCA development while using other operational capabilities to manage the period before India's indigenous stealth fighter becomes available.
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