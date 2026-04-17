Su-57 demand ‘surges’: Is India among potential buyers? Moscow drops big hint

Moscow: Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Su-57 is witnessing rising interests from several countries, according to the country’s defence export company Rosoboronexport. Without sharing details of potential buyers, it claimed that it has received multiple export orders.

Among those who have shown interest in acquiring the Su-57E export version, the firm said, include partner countries, with several of them are signing contracts. It added that the list of interested nations continues to grow as negotiations expand in different regions.

International defence expos

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The aircraft is expected to be displayed at an international aviation exhibition in Kuala Lumpur from April 20 to 23. In addition other fighter planes such as the American F-22 and F-35 and China’s J-20 and J-35, the Su-57 is part of a small group of fifth-generation fighter jets presently in active service around the word.

Analysts often compare it with the US and Chinese aircraft. It is considered to have strong long-range strike capability and advanced missile integration. Reports also suggest that its operational range is higher than some Western counterparts, especially in strike missions using long-range air-to-air missiles.

The aircraft has also been used in the Ukraine war, where Russia has deployed it in limited combat roles.

Growing list of potential customers

Interest in the Su-57 has expanded beyond traditional buyers, the company claims. Algeria became the first confirmed operator in November 2025, with reports stating that the aircraft had entered active service with its air force.

North Korea is also said to have shown interest in the platform. In September 2023, North Korean officials reportedly visited Russian production facilities and examined the cockpit design of the aircraft.

Defence analysts believe this engagement may be connected to larger military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang during the Ukraine war.

In February this year, Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov stated that contracts had been signed for Su-57 exports in the Middle East, though he did not reveal which countries were involved. Iran is often mentioned among potential buyers in the region because of its defence cooperation with Russia and previous talks around fighter jet acquisitions.

India and potential acquisition of Su-57

India has also been part of the Su-57 conversation for several years. Russian officials have offered cooperation that includes licensed production options and deeper industrial participation.

Earlier reports from the Ministry of Defence confirmed that talks related to licensed manufacturing had reached an advanced stage. Russia had offered India access to the source code of the aircraft, which would allow greater control over integration and customisation.

In late 2025, indications from Moscow pointed to the possibility of a joint development programme for an upgraded Su-57 variant with India, with proposals that could give New Delhi ownership of crucial technologies.

Defence publications have also reported that India may evaluate a potential procurement of around 40 Su-57 jets in the future, although no official decision has been announced.

Where the story stands now

With fresh export contracts, expanding international interest and ongoing negotiations around India’s possible role, the Su-57 continues to be part of the discourse of international defence. The coming months, especially international air shows and defence meetings, are expected to bring more clarity on how far Russia’s fifth-generation fighter finds new buyers across regions.