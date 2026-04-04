Su-57 still in play? What India is considering to make its Air Force deadlier

New Delhi: Acquiring 114 Rafales and fast-tracking the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) stealth fighter, India is moving ahead with its airpower modernisation plans. Contrary to popular perception regarding theSu-57, it is also keeping open the option to buy the Russian aircraft.

Not ruling out completely the plan for buying the fifth-generation fighter from Moscow indicates that New Delhi is still exploring all possibilities to strengthen its stealth capabilities.

HAL confirms talks with Russia

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Speaking to ANI, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director Dr DK Sunil said, “I think presentations have been made regarding the Su-57 to the Air Force team by the Russian team regarding the capabilities of the aircraft. We have had one estimation of the capacity of our plants for the Russian equipment. A committee of Russians has also studied and said that roughly 50% of the facilities can be used for producing this aircraft, but some new investments will be required.”

He added, “We are awaiting the Russian quotation about the investment. Then we will approach the Air Force that these are the kind of numbers required to produce these aircraft and these are the timelines.”

Russian defense agencies are assessing the capital required to produce the Su-57 in India. It is aimed at reducing costs, shortening timelines and utilising existing infrastructure such as the Su-30MKI production facilities.

HAL’s statement makes it clear that India is still reviewing the Russian offer and has not made a decision so far.

IAF maintains cautious approach

Earlier, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh emphasised a measured approach. “As far as SU-57 is concerned, I just want to say that we have to weigh all the options, and we in the defense ministry and in the Indian Air Force have a very set process of induction of any weapon system, and that process will be followed. So what comes will depend on what meets the requirement and what is best for us,” he said in October 2025.

This cautious stance shows that while India is pursuing Rafales and the AMCA, it has not completely abandoned the Su-57. Local production of the Russian fighter could help bridge India’s stealth gap, especially as China is expected to field about 1,000 J-20 fighters and has begun producing the J-35, which may eventually be shared with Pakistan.

Strategic implications and future planning

If pursued, manufacturing the Su-57 in India could provide operational stealth capability years before the AMCA reaches full deployment. Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport has indicated that it would leverage existing Su-30MKI infrastructure to support local production of the Su-57E, including knowledge transfer, a possible two-seat variant and full licensed manufacturing.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov previously said, “Intensive work is underway across a range of areas, including the Su-57E platform, which can be utilised to implement India’s programme for developing its own fifth-generation fighter.”

The offer includes integration of Indian-made weaponry and subsystems, full technology transfer for engines, AESA radar, low-observable technology, AI elements and phased local manufacture tailored to the IAF’s requirements.

Looking ahead

While the Indian defense community is cautious, citing past experiences with the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) programme and concerns over stealth performance and potential sanctions, the interest in the Su-57 is there.

The HAL is presently awaiting a detailed cost estimate from Russia before moving ahead. It means, India is carefully weighing the potential benefits of a Russian stealth fighter along with its indigenous and French acquisitions.