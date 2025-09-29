Su-57 vs Su-35: Why Indian Air Force Eyes Russia’s ‘Semi-Stealth’ Beast Over Battle-Tested Veteran

New Delhi: Russia’s most advanced fighter jet is once again on India’s radar. Branded by Moscow as a fifth-generation “semi-stealth” warplane, the Su-57 has stormed back into the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s sight. Latest reports confirm that the IAF is considering the purchase of at least two squadrons of Su-57 fighters directly from Russia, while additional jets could be assembled at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)’s Nashik facility.

Moscow has also offered something bigger. The proposal includes the option to manufacture the aircraft in India, much like the Su-30 MKI and the MiG series that were built under license. The Russian pitch highlights transfer of technology, local production and integration of India’s indigenous weapons. The package is being described as one of the most attractive offers on the table for the IAF.

The IAF walked away from the joint Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) programme in 2018, raising concerns over stealth and super cruise. Today, the same aircraft is being considered again. The question is why.

Why Su-57 Is Back On The Table

The answer lies in India’s new warfighting doctrine shaped after Operation Sindoor. During the operation, India was able to strike terror camps and air bases across Pakistan without crossing into its airspace. This exposed Pakistan’s lack of strategic depth. The IAF concluded that long-range strike capability matters more than deep stealth penetration.

This is where the Su-57 fits in. The jet is not being valued only for its stealth. It is being evaluated for its ability to carry heavy munitions and long-range missiles. Among them is the R-37M air-to-air missile with a range of more than 300 km. For the IAF, this means unmatched Beyond Visual Range dominance.

The lesson from Operation Sindoor was painful. Pakistani J-10s fired PL-15 missiles with ranges far beyond what Indian Rafales expected. A Reuters report quoted Indian officials who admitted that faulty intelligence underestimated the PL-15’s reach.

Rafale pilots believed they were outside firing distance, only to be proven wrong when the missile struck from almost 200 km away. Pakistani officials even claimed the strike came from farther. India later stated that a Rafale was lost due to a technical glitch, not a shootdown, but the concern over missile ranges has remained.

The Su-57 carrying R-37M offers the kind of range the IAF wants. The possibility of equipping it with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles adds another layer of capability.

The Su-35 Question

The Su-35 is the other option on the table. It is combat-tested in Ukraine and has been widely used by Russia. The Su-57, by contrast, has seen limited deployment.

On paper, the Su-35 is faster at Mach 2.25 compared to the Su-57’s Mach 2.0. It also has a larger combat radius of 1,600 km against the Su-57’s 1,250 km. Payloads are nearly the same, with the Su-35 carrying 8,000 kg and the Su-57 carrying 7,500 kg.

But technology tips the balance. The Su-57 has the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. The Su-35 still relies on Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA) radar, which is vulnerable to modern jamming. Its Irbis-E system offers 350 km range only under specific conditions and drops to 200 km in regular search. Its maximum targeting range is 250 km.

Even if the Su-35 carries long-range missiles, it needs another aircraft to guide them. Aviation experts such as Abhirup Sengupta have called the Su-35’s avionics outdated.

The Su-57 also carries weapons internally, improving stealth, while the Su-35 relies on external payloads. India already operates nearly 260 Su-30 MKI fighters. The Su-35 does not provide a significant edge over them. Despite its flaws, the Su-57 offers a step into the future.

What The IAF Wants

The Su-57 was designed in the 21st century to face F-22s and F-35s. The Su-35 was built in the 1980s to fight jets like the Eurofighter and F-16. The difference in design philosophy shows. The Su-57’s radar, avionics and sensor fusion give it a modern edge. Its frontal stealth is close to the F-35, even if it remains vulnerable to ground radars.

The IAF views the Su-57 as a stopgap until the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) enters service. For now, its mix of long-range strike, modern radar and missile capability gives it more appeal than the Su-35.

The deal is still under discussion. The numbers being considered range from two squadrons in flyaway condition to three to five squadrons built in Nashik by the HAL.

Sukhoi has already offered to use existing Su-30 MKI infrastructure for production. With Russia pressing the offer and India weighing its options, the Su-57’s chances appear stronger than ever.