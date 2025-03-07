Subhadra Yojana Phase 5 Odisha: Payment Date, Amount, All You Need To Know

Subhadra Yojana 2025: The Odisha government released the fifth phase of the first instalment of the Subhadra Yojana scheme on March 6, 2025. Around 1,85,000 beneficiaries will receive financial assistance in their bank accounts yesterday. With this, the scheme will have covered nearly 1.20 crore beneficiaries across all five phases. So far, 1.08 crore applications have been submitted for the scheme, and the application process is still open. The government has set March 31 as the deadline to apply.

Subhadra Yojana: Beneficiaries

The Odisha government will conduct a detailed survey to identify eligible beneficiaries who were previously left out. Officials will go door to door to find those who have not yet received benefits. According to sources, those identified through the survey will receive all three pending instalments together on Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi Purnima).

Subhadra Yojana 2025: Scheme amount

Subhadra Yojana was launched on September 17, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support over 10 million women aged 21 to 60. Under this scheme, eligible women receive Rs 10,000 per year, given in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each—one on Raksha Bandhan and the other on International Women's Day. Over five years, they will get a total of Rs 50,000. The money is directly sent to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts to ensure financial inclusion.

Subhadra Yojana: Here's how to apply

To apply, women must be residents of Odisha with a family income of no more than Rs 2.5 lakh per year. They should not be government employees, income-tax payers, or receive more than Rs 1,500 per month from other government schemes. The second installment of financial aid under the Subhadra Yojana will be released on March 8, benefiting around 1 crore women. In the first phase, Rs 5,000 was transferred to the bank accounts of 25 lakh women. The second phase, on October 9 last year, covered around 39 lakh beneficiaries. The third phase, held on November 24, provided assistance to 20 lakh women.