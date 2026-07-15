Because this region is deeply connected with business, my brothers and I decided to channel resources here. We have signed a strategic agreement with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, to establish this university. It will sit on 32 acres of our family land and will cost around ₹100 crore. Additionally, to carry forward Shri Goenka's legacy of service, we will introduce a dedicated course focused on social service and community welfare."