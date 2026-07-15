In a deeply moving tribute following the final rites of his father, senior industrialist and revered social worker Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art educational institution: the Shri Nand Kishore Goenka University. The university will be constructed across 32 acres of family-owned land in Agroha, Hisar, with an estimated initial investment of approximately Rs 100 crore.
Following the cremation at Goenka Udyan, Dr Subhash Chandra shared the vision behind this academic venture. To preserve his father’s lifetime commitment to philanthropy, the university will offer a highly unique and specialized course dedicated entirely to "Social Service and Giving Back to Society."
पिता श्री नंद किशोर गोयनका जी के निधन के बाद बोले एस्सेल ग्रुप के चेयरमैन डॉ सुभाष चंद्रा- 'गोयनका जी के नाम से यूनिवर्सिटी बनाएंगे..'#DrSubhashChandra #NandkishoreGoenka #ZeeNews #SubhashChandra @subhashchandra pic.twitter.com/zh1z6RspJz— Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 15, 2026
"Our entire family is blessed to have been born to such a noble soul. Agroha is not only a sacred land for the entire Agrawal and Vaishya communities, but it has also sent powerful messages of inspiration across India and the world.
Because this region is deeply connected with business, my brothers and I decided to channel resources here. We have signed a strategic agreement with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, to establish this university. It will sit on 32 acres of our family land and will cost around ₹100 crore. Additionally, to carry forward Shri Goenka's legacy of service, we will introduce a dedicated course focused on social service and community welfare."
Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, who passed away on July 13, 2026, at the age of 96, was laid to rest on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, with full traditional rituals.
Final journey: After breathing his last at his residence in Mumbai, his mortal remains were kept for final public viewings in the city before being flown to Hisar on Tuesday, July 14.
A symbolic resting place: The cremation took place at Goenka Udyan, situated inside the sacred Agroha Dham complex—the very site where his late wife’s final rites were also performed in the past.
Dignitaries present: Political leaders, business tycoons, and social figures from across the country arrived in large numbers to pay their final respects.
Born on September 28, 1930, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka was widely respected as a highly disciplined, simple, and principled family pillar.
While he chose to remain distant from active corporate business roles throughout his life, he dedicated his time to social causes, community service, and Gau Seva (cow welfare). He was also a deeply committed, lifelong volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), serving the organization in several vital capacities over the decades.
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