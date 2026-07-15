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  • /Dr Subhash Chandra announces Rs 100-Crore 'Shri Nand Kishore Goenka University' to honour his father's legacy

Dr Subhash Chandra announces Rs 100-Crore 'Shri Nand Kishore Goenka University' to honour his father's legacy

Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Dr. Subhash Chandra, cremated at Agroha Dham. Dr. Chandra announces a Rs 100-crore university in his father's memory.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
Dr Subhash Chandra announces Rs 100-Crore 'Shri Nand Kishore Goenka University' to honour his father's legacy
Image Credit: Dr. Subhash Chandra announces Rs 100-Crore &#039;Shri Nand Kishore Goenka University&#039;.

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