/Subhash Yaduvansh named UP BJP social media in-charge as party announces 13 new organisational appointments

The Uttar Pradesh BJP has appointed MLC and party leader Subhash Yaduvansh as its new social media in-charge as part of 13 fresh organisational appointments announced by state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary. The appointments cover the party’s social media and cell-related organisation. The list was issued under the signature of Chaudhary.
Om Prakash Srivastava has been appointed cell cluster convener, while Santram Yadav and Dr Mithilesh Tripathi have been named cell cluster co-conveners.
Yaduvansh has been given charge of the party’s social media, with Gaurav Varshney, Vineet Malviya, Anuj Chaudhary, Manoj Maurya, Nikhil Sinha and Vivek Lavania appointed as social media co-conveners.
Jayant Shivach, YK Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh have been appointed as social media members.
The latest appointments come after the BJP recently announced its new Uttar Pradesh organisational team ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The new state team includes 19 vice-presidents, eight general secretaries and 19 state ministers, besides other organisational positions.
Among the prominent appointments in the new state team were Rajnath Singh's son Neeraj Singh, MLA Pooja Pal and former minister Suresh Rana as state vice-presidents. The party also named six front presidents as part of the wider organisational reshuffle.
Yaduvansh is a BJP MLC representing the Basti-Sant Kabir Nagar-Siddharth Nagar constituency and has previously served as Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary and state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.
The BJP's new state organisation has also drawn attention to its social composition. Reports on the 64-member team have highlighted increased representation of OBC leaders, along with members from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as well as representation across different regions of the state.
The latest appointments complete another part of the organisational structure, with dedicated responsibilities now assigned for the party's cells and social media operations in Uttar Pradesh.
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