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  • /Subhash Yaduvansh named UP BJP social media in-charge as party announces 13 new organisational appointments

Subhash Yaduvansh named UP BJP social media in-charge as party announces 13 new organisational appointments

Yaduvansh has been given charge of the party’s social media, with Gaurav Varshney, Vineet Malviya, Anuj Chaudhary, Manoj Maurya, Nikhil Sinha and Vivek Lavania appointed as social media co-conveners.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Subhash Yaduvansh named UP BJP social media in-charge as party announces 13 new organisational appointments
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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