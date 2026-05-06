Subsidised urea meant for fields diverted to plywood factories: Loot of India’s farmers

In a shocking expose, Zee Media’s Special Investigation Team has uncovered a massive scam where subsidised urea fertiliser intended for farmers is being systematically diverted to plywood and MDF manufacturing units, causing an estimated annual loss of around ₹20,000 crore to the government and depriving farmers of a critical input.

For India’s farmers, a sack of urea is akin to gold. They often stand in long queues for hours or even days to procure it because the unsubsidised price is prohibitively high.

The government provides massive subsidies, with nearly Rs 2 lakh crore annually, to make fertiliser affordable. As a result, farmers get a sack of urea for just Rs 266, while its actual market price is around Rs 3,800.

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This translates to subsidised urea costing roughly Rs6 per kg, compared to Rs 80 per kg for technical-grade (commercial) urea used in industries.

It is this huge price differential that has made subsidised urea a lucrative target for diversion.

Plywood industry’s secret ingredient

Urea is extensively used in the production of MDF boards and plywood. Investigations reveal that several well-known plywood companies are using cheap, subsidised farmer urea to boost their profits instead of purchasing costlier commercial-grade urea.

Zee Media’s team, operating undercover, exposed how this diversion happens in broad daylight through an organised network. The scam operates via a well-established supply chain involving:

Fertiliser dealers

Middlemen

Transporters

Urea factories

Plywood manufacturing units

The operation spans multiple states, with Yamunanagar in Haryana, known as India’s plywood hub, emerging as a key node.

Sting operation revelations

During the investigation, a Zee Media reporter posed as a buyer and interacted with urea middlemen.

The conversations captured on hidden camera laid bare the extent of the “settings” and “arrangements” that protect the racket.

One middleman confidently stated, “The fertiliser mafia has its own arrangements. You won’t face any problem.”

Another added, “Work runs here because of ‘settings’. Everything has a setting. Those who don’t have it, don’t survive.”

When asked about the possibility of raids by officials, a middleman replied dismissively, “No need to worry… If a team comes from Delhi or Chandigarh, it happens sometimes, they first come to Yamunanagar. These people manage everything for them, you won’t even know.”

A clear visual indicator of the scam is the packaging. Subsidised urea meant for farmers comes in yellow sacks, while commercial urea for industrial use is packed in white sacks. Zee Media’s investigation found yellow sacks of subsidised urea being unloaded and used inside plywood units, especially under the cover of night.

Massive losses to the exchequer

Beyond the direct subsidy loss of approximately ₹20,000 crore per year, the government also suffers from lost GST revenue. The scam represents not just theft of fertiliser but the hijacking of funds meant to support India’s food security and agrarian economy.

This organised diversion undermines the government’s efforts to provide affordable inputs to farmers while lining the pockets of industrial players and middlemen.

This is only Part I of Zee Media’s Operation Kisan. Hidden camera footage has captured even more explosive details about the companies involved and the full extent of the nexus.

The next part of the investigation promises to name key players and expose the deeper connections sustaining this ₹20,000-crore loot.

The farmers of India deserve answers and action. The hope loaded in those yellow sacks must reach the fields, not factory floors.