'Success Of SRK's 'Pathaan' Victory Over BJP's Negative Politics': Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday termed the success of film 'Pathaan' a victory of positive thinking, and a fitting reply to BJP's negative politics.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Pathaan becoming a superhit is a victory of positive thinking in the country and in the world, and it is a befitting reply to the negative politics of the BJP."

Several Hindu rights activists had called for the boycott of the film, which has since its release posted record-breaking revenues.

In the run up to the film, and even after its release, goons across states vandalised cinema halls and tore the film's posters.

A boycott call was made and trended on Twitter ostensibly over the film's female lead Deepika Padukone's outfit ? its cut and colour ? in one of the film's songs.

The spy thriller has broken many box office records and has raised over Rs 500 crore gross worldwide since its release on January 25.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)