The story of Niyanshi, a student from a government school in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, will inspire you. A resident of a small village, Niyanshi brought glory to her community by being selected for the National Mathematics Olympiad. Alakh Pandey, the founder of Physics Wallah, shared, "Niyanshi is from your Sarohi village. India conducts a prestigious Mathematics Olympiad in which only 900 students are selected, and Niyanshi was among them."

Niyanshi credited her success to online education. Alakh Pandey, in turn, promised free online study materials for all students at her school. He announced, "On behalf of Niyanshi, we will provide free access to all Physics Wallah batches for students in classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 preparing for exams." This initiative aims to give students more opportunities to achieve success like Niyanshi.

Niyanshi's Hard Work and Dedication

A video highlighting Niyanshi's dedication showed her studying at Mirzapur railway station while waiting for a train. She would study from 1:30 AM to 7:00 AM. This video garnered significant attention on social media, with over 934K views. Her mother shared that financial constraints prevented her from enrolling in an English-medium school in Bhadohi, but Niyanshi's perseverance and determination helped her soar high. Alakh Pandey also praised her efforts, saying, "Those who want to succeed always find a way."

Hard Work Pays Off

Impressed by her dedication, Alakh Pandey gifted Niyanshi a laptop and blessed her to continue her online education journey. This video has been viewed over 2.7 million times. Alakh Pandey recently encouraged government school students to use free YouTube lectures for their studies, emphasizing the accessibility of education.

He also stated, "Unacademy is one platform; we may be different, but when it comes to reaching students, we all stand together." Alakh Pandey extended his support to other online education platforms and motivated students to start learning.

Emphasizing the Importance of Online Education

In his message, Alakh Pandey expressed his vision of providing free education to students through various platforms, not just Physics Wallah. He mentioned platforms like Unacademy, Vedantu, and Career Will, which also offer free education on YouTube. His goal is to improve the quality of education across the country and reach as many students as possible.