Success Story: Job, Struggle And Success... Cracked UPSC Without Coaching, Became An IAS officer With A 9-Hour Private Job- She Is...

UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams. People work hard day and night to clear this exam but only a few are able to pass it. It is said that about 10 to 12 hours of study is necessary to pass the exam. However, Shweta Bharti of Bihar proved it wrong. According to media reports, she prepared for UPSC with a 9-hour private job and also achieved success.

Who is Shweta Bharti?

Shweta Bharti is a resident of Nalanda, Bihar and she has been very good in studies since childhood. According to reports, she completed her schooling from Ishan International Public School, Patna. After completing school, she obtained a graduation degree in Electrical and Telecommunications Engineering from Bhagalpur Engineering College. After graduation, she was selected in Wipro company.

Prepared for UPSC along with private job

While working in a private job in Wipro, Shweta Bharti wanted to change her job and wanted to join the civil service. But she could not leave her job due to her family responsibilities. According to media reports, she used to work for 9 hours a day and study in the evening. However, it was very difficult for her to prepare for UPSC and work as well. She distanced herself from social media and online groups. At one point, she had even decided to completely quit using a smartphone.

Shweta Bharti got the result of her struggle and got a great rank in the BPSC exam. Even after this, she did not stop and she had a passion to become an IAS. On the basis of her hard work, she cracked the 2021 UPSC exam and got 356th rank. Currently, Shweta is working as Assistant Collector in Bhagalpur.