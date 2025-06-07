'Such Incidents Should Be Brought Under Category Of Treason': YouTuber Khan Sir On Muzaffarpur Rape-Murder Case

Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir on Saturday expressed concern over an incident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, where a minor girl was allegedly raped, and later succumbed to her injuries, saying such incidents should be treated as acts of "treason."

He also urged the legal fraternity to unite in denying representation to those accused of heinous crimes.

Khan Sir further stated that he spoke to State Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over this matter, and he also expressed deep concern.

"I spoke to the Governor about this... Such people should be boycotted. What do you expect in a country where even rapists get good lawyers? I request the lawyers of our country that if all the lawyers unite so that if someone has committed rape, acid attack, burnt a woman to death, kidnapping then they will not get a good lawyer. Such incidents should be brought under the category of treason... The Governor was also very concerned about this matter," he said.

On June 4, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan expressed sympathies with the family of the Muzaffarpur rape-murder victim and urged the people not to politicise the matter.

Speaking to the media after visiting the family of the victim, Khan said that this is not a political matter, but a matter of humanity.

"I first want to ensure that I am fully informed about the actions taken in this matter. My deepest sympathies are with the family. I met with some people today and requested them not to politicise this issue. This is not a political matter -- it is purely a matter of humanity. What does the dignity of women mean? Without ensuring the dignity of women, can there be any dignity for society at all?" the Bihar Governor said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has assured that strict action will be taken against those who failed in their duties.

"As soon as the matter came to the government's attention, swift action was initiated. I will be visiting the site tomorrow to review the situation in detail. Strict action will be taken against those who failed in their duties, and against those enemies of humanity who have brought shame to Bihar. Such individuals will not be spared under any circumstances," Sinha said.

Earlier, stressing that the Muzaffarpur rape-murder case exposes the "deep failure" of state's law and order system, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling for a strictest punishment for the accused involved in the incident.

In his letter, Union Minister Paswan also highlighted the negligence at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where, he said that the victim was kept waiting in the ambulance for six hours without any prior treatment.

Muzaffarpur SSP Sushil Kumar on Monday said that the accused had been arrested and sent to judicial custody.