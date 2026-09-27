In its statement to media, the CJP said, “Hours before the gathering was set to begin, Assam Police personnel heavily barricaded the access roads leading to Chowdhury Tila from both sides, located directly opposite the Assam Secretariat. Authorities deployed tear-gas equipment and systematically intercepted incoming attendees. Ashutosh Ranka, who arrived in Guwahati yesterday to address the meeting, was detained by police alongside volunteers on his way to the venue. The exact number of detained volunteers and the local police stations where they are being held remain unconfirmed, as authorities have yet to communicate any official justification for the clampdown.”