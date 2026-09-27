Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Such tactics...': Dipke claims Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

'Such tactics...': Dipke claims Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CJP co-founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed that Mumbai Police denied permission for the party’s October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and said the organisation would consider a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if the protest was blocked.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
'Such tactics...': Dipke claims Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'AI could cause a billion deaths': Why Bill Gates' warning is different from earlier AI fears
2
3
4
5