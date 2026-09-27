Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday that Mumbai Police has denied permission for the organisation to hold a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the city on October 2.
"Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti," Dipke wrote in a post on X.
Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 27, 2026
Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti.#SaveDemocracy
The CJP had announced nationwide protests from October 2 if Kumar did not resign amid the ongoing controversy over alleged dissent within the Election Commission regarding its functioning. The organisation had planned to launch the nationwide agitation from Mumbai.
Dipke had called for a nationwide agitation on September 25, stating in a post on X that if Gyanesh Kumar did not resign by the following day, the CJP would launch its nationwide protest from Mumbai on October 2 and subsequently take it to cities across the country. He also urged citizens to take a pledge to protect democracy on Gandhi Jayanti.
Earlier in the day, several volunteers of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including its co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, were allegedly detained by Assam Police in Guwahati, the CJP said on Sunday.
According to a statement issued by the group, Ranka and other CJP volunteers were detained in Assam ahead of a regional meet-up scheduled in the northeastern state.
In its statement to media, the CJP said, “Hours before the gathering was set to begin, Assam Police personnel heavily barricaded the access roads leading to Chowdhury Tila from both sides, located directly opposite the Assam Secretariat. Authorities deployed tear-gas equipment and systematically intercepted incoming attendees. Ashutosh Ranka, who arrived in Guwahati yesterday to address the meeting, was detained by police alongside volunteers on his way to the venue. The exact number of detained volunteers and the local police stations where they are being held remain unconfirmed, as authorities have yet to communicate any official justification for the clampdown.”
Ranka, who was among those allegedly detained, had been in Assam since Saturday and was slated to address the meeting. He had earlier said that the CJP planned to meet families affected by the revision of electoral rolls and visit government schools to assess their condition.
Ranka also criticised the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government over the detention of CJP members and volunteers. He further alleged that the state government had issued threats to CJP members in Assam.
In a video released after his detention, Ranka alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was afraid of the CJP’s plans to highlight the state’s conditions. He said the group intended to draw attention to the state of government schools, the situation in Kaziranga and what he described as “man-made floods” in Assam.
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