Sudden explosion, ball of fire, molten steel hot enough to pierce human body: Inside details of Vizag Steel Plant tragedy that killed eight

The Ministry of Steel has shared the exact inside details of how the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) tragedy unfolded on June 8, claiming the lives of eight workers while injuring six others. According to the Ministry, at about 4.15 pm, caster- 2 of Steel Melt Shop-1 at VSP was under casting. “Before the slide gate opened to pour hot crude steel from Ladle to Tundish, which could eventually have gone to the caster, a sudden, severe explosion took place. A severe ball of fire rose up to the ceiling. Overhead crane-2 caught fire,” it said.

This resulted in the deaths of 8 persons as they succumbed to the injuries. “6 more persons are injured and admitted to the hospital, undergoing treatment. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is investigating the accident,” said the Ministry.

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The Ministry said that in addition of the RINL probe, a 3-member external enquiry committee led by Director -in-charge Bokaro of SAIL has also been assigned to enquire into the accident.

Notably, the accident occurred when a large quantity of molten steel, which may have been at a temperature of around 1600 degrees, leaked following the explosion of the ladle. The molten steel was hot enough to pierce through human bodies and bones, say experts.

The explosion triggered panic in the plant, forcing workers and employees to scramble for safety. Steel plant personnel, police and fire-fighting personnel began efforts to bring the fire under control.

The deceased included six employees of the plant and two contract workers. Five of the deceased were identified as Appa Rao, Prabhakar Rao, Krishna, Ramana and Trinath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. “Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” said the PMO in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident. The Chief Minister spoke to officials regarding the incident and conveyed deep sorrow over the deaths of the workers.

Officials briefed Chandrababu Naidu on the current situation and the relief measures being undertaken. The Chief Minister directed officials to take supportive measures in coordination with all departments to assist those affected by the accident.

“The accident at the Visakha Steel Plant has left me deeply shocked. I am distressed to learn that several workers have lost their lives in this accident. I have spoken to the concerned officials and directed them to undertake relief measures in coordination with all government departments,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

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Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, said the cause of the accident would be known only after a thorough investigation.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic ladle blast accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL) this evening. My heart goes out to the families of the brave workers who lost their lives in this accident. I have spoken to the plant management and local authorities; we are closely monitoring the situation on the ground. Every possible medical assistance is being extended to those affected. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Industrial safety remains our utmost priority, and we stand firmly with the workforce and their families in this hour of grief,” he said in a social media post.