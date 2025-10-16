Rajya Sabha MP and ex-chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty, has formally declined to take part in the current socio-educational (caste) survey conducted by the Karnataka government. In a self-declaration form, she clarified that neither she nor her relatives, including Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, are members of any backward class, and therefore their contribution will be of no relevance to the purpose of the survey.

Enumerators had called on her Jayanagar home last week. Murty explicitly stated in her declaration, "We do not belong to any backward class. Hence, taking part in this survey will not be beneficial for the government. Therefore, we refuse to take part."

Survey Completion Challenges And Deadline Relaxation

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The high-profile refusal comes as the Karnataka government struggles to complete the ambitious survey, which is designed to gather comprehensive data on the social, educational, and economic conditions of state residents.

Bengaluru Lagging Behind: Bengaluru is found to be falling well behind other districts in filling out the surveys, with just an estimated 15.42 lakh households having been covered till now. Sources indicate that out of the forms received, a mere 25% of total questions have been filled out.

Extension Granted: As a follow-up to the sluggish pace, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a decision to extend the initial October 15 deadline to October 27. The official order would be made on Thursday.

Government Efforts: In order to give highest priority to the caste census, the state government had itself declared holidays for government schools from October 8 to 18 so that teachers deployed as enumerators could dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to the survey work.

Chief Minister Affirms Incomplete Status

While addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah affirmed the incomplete status of the data collection in a number of regions.

"Since September 22, we conducted a statewide survey to learn about the social, educational and economic conditions of the people. Today is the last day of the survey according to schedule. But in some districts, there is still incomplete work of the survey. In Koppal, 97 percent work is completed," he said.

The survey is now set to run until the new deadline, with particular emphasis in areas where coverage is still incomplete.

ALSO READ | The Day After Diwali: Will Delhi's Artificial Rain Wash Away The Smog Or Just The Hope?